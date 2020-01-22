10 Internet Content & Information Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shares increased by 12.5% to $37.67 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.

• Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares surged 9.6% to $4.68.

• Jiayin Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock rose 4.9% to $4.38.

• Criteo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares rose 4.1% to $15.00. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 31, is at Underweight, with a price target of $16.00.

• Leaf Group, Inc. (NYSE:LEAF) stock increased by 3.8% to $2.72.

Losers

• DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock plummeted 7.7% to $7.93 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.00.

• Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares decreased by 7.6% to $33.11. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.

• Cango, Inc. (NYSE:CANG) stock fell 6.7% to $7.56. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $7.80.

• Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock plummeted 3.8% to $3.02. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.

• Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE:TME) shares plummeted 3.7% to $13.35.