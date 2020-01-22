Market Overview

5 Medical Instruments & Supplies Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:13pm
Gainers

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) stock rose 4.7% to $6.53 during Wednesday's regular session.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares increased by 3.4% to $85.75. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $102.00.

 

Losers

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) stock decreased by 9.8% to $3.95 during Wednesday's regular session.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) stock plummeted 9.3% to $0.72. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 23, the current rating is at Perform.

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares decreased by 5.2% to $2.02. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.25.

Posted-In: Medical Instruments & Supplies StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

