18 Medical Devices Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock rose 20.0% to $0.84 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares moved upwards by 10.7% to $2.56.

• Accuray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock surged 6.6% to $3.90. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on January 21, the current rating is at Buy.

• TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $15.35. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.

• SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) stock surged 5.7% to $13.45. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 09, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.00.

• Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $25.03. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $28.00.

• ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) stock surged 3.4% to $3.07. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on December 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.

Losers

• Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares decreased by 7.5% to $28.73 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) stock declined 7.3% to $1.90.

• Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock declined 6.9% to $1.88.

• Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares plummeted 6.6% to $1.13.

• Biolase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares declined 5.8% to $0.82.

• Hancock Jaffe, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) shares declined 5.1% to $0.56.

• TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) stock decreased by 4.6% to $19.28. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on November 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $28.00.

• Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) stock declined 4.5% to $9.50.

• CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares fell 4.2% to $1.03.

• Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock declined 4.1% to $1.17.

• Medigus, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares decreased by 3.6% to $1.85.