Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:28pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Happiness Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares surged 10.9% to $4.67 during Wednesday's regular session.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $1.71.

Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock increased by 5.7% to $0.57.

Aphria, Inc. (NYSE:APHA) stock rose 5.5% to $5.61. According to the most recent rating by CiBC, on January 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock rose 4.7% to $11.63. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELAN) stock rose 3.7% to $31.77. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) stock surged 3.7% to $8.47. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $2.05. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.

 

Losers

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock fell 7.4% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session.

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock fell 6.4% to $10.45. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on November 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $25.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock plummeted 6.3% to $0.72. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 26, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) stock decreased by 6.1% to $5.66.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock decreased by 4.9% to $0.33.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares decreased by 4.2% to $1.25.

Neptune Wellness Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares plummeted 4.2% to $2.95.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares declined 3.8% to $1.01.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 3.6% to $2.71.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares fell 3.3% to $0.84.

Posted-In: Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (ADMP + ACB)

116 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Analyst Dives Into Cannabis 2.0, Says There Are Fewer Suppliers And A More Concentrated Market
Analyst: Cannabis Companies Cautious About The First Half Of 2020
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
14 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga