18 Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Happiness Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares surged 10.9% to $4.67 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $1.71.

• Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock increased by 5.7% to $0.57.

• Aphria, Inc. (NYSE:APHA) stock rose 5.5% to $5.61. According to the most recent rating by CiBC, on January 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock rose 4.7% to $11.63. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.

• Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELAN) stock rose 3.7% to $31.77. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) stock surged 3.7% to $8.47. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.

• Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $2.05. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.

Losers

• Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock fell 7.4% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock fell 6.4% to $10.45. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on November 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $25.00.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock plummeted 6.3% to $0.72. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 26, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) stock decreased by 6.1% to $5.66.

• Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock decreased by 4.9% to $0.33.

• Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares decreased by 4.2% to $1.25.

• Neptune Wellness Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares plummeted 4.2% to $2.95.

• SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares declined 3.8% to $1.01.

• TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 3.6% to $2.71.

• China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares fell 3.3% to $0.84.