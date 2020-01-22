4 Restaurants Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Good Times Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock increased by 4.1% to $1.76 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Wingstop, Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) stock increased by 3.9% to $93.85. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $105.00.

• Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) stock rose 3.5% to $72.54. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $82.00.

Losers

• Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares declined 5.3% to $45.15 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.