4 Specialty Chemicals Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

Losers

• Ikonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNX) stock plummeted 12.4% to $6.43 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Olin, Inc. (NYSE:OLN) stock decreased by 3.4% to $17.28. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.

• Westlake Chemical, Inc. (NYSE:WLK) shares fell 3.2% to $67.65. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $75.00.

• Chemours, Inc. (NYSE:CC) stock plummeted 3.1% to $16.14. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.