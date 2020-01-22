Market Overview

4 Specialty Chemicals Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:33pm   Comments
Gainers

 

Losers

Ikonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNX) stock plummeted 12.4% to $6.43 during Wednesday's regular session.

Olin, Inc. (NYSE:OLN) stock decreased by 3.4% to $17.28. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.

Westlake Chemical, Inc. (NYSE:WLK) shares fell 3.2% to $67.65. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $75.00.

Chemours, Inc. (NYSE:CC) stock plummeted 3.1% to $16.14. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.

Posted-In: Specialty Chemicals StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

