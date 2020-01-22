5 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Tanger Factory Outlet, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares rose 5.2% to $16.75 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 17, is at Underweight, with a price target of $13.00.

• China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) stock rose 3.5% to $0.58.

• eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $11.05.

• Nam Tai Property, Inc. (NYSE:NTP) stock increased by 3.3% to $8.76.

• Outfront Media, Inc. (NYSE:OUT) shares increased by 3.1% to $30.10. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.00.

Losers