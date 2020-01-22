Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

58 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 12:19pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 19.0% to $4.94 during Wednesday's regular session.

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock increased by 9.1% to $16.79.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares increased by 9.1% to $3.84. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.00.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $586.38. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $550.00.

Ruhnn Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $8.20.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares increased by 6.9% to $5.44.

Superior Industries Intl, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) stock surged 6.2% to $3.50. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 09, the current rating is at Hold.

Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) shares rose 5.9% to $8.82. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) stock rose 5.3% to $1.58. According to the most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

China XD Plastics Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock rose 5.2% to $2.23.

ServiceMaster Global, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $37.60. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 03, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $43.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock surged 4.4% to $11.66. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) shares rose 4.1% to $1.40. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $1.50.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares surged 4.1% to $1.76.

Wingstop, Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shares surged 4.1% to $93.97. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $105.00.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares increased by 3.9% to $32.17. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 09, the current rating is at Hold.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $41.60. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock increased by 3.7% to $1.95.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) stock rose 3.6% to $34.99. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $34.00.

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) stock increased by 3.6% to $72.60. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $82.00.

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) stock increased by 3.5% to $24.27.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) stock rose 3.5% to $1.48.

Secoo Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:SECO) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $7.06.

Wayfair, Inc. (NYSE:W) shares rose 3.4% to $111.02. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $75.00.

Adient, Inc. (NYSE:ADNT) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $21.48. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 09, the current rating is at Hold.

Ball, Inc. (NYSE:BLL) shares rose 3.3% to $71.51. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $72.00.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) stock surged 3.2% to $33.03. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $37.00.

Zagg, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) stock surged 3.1% to $8.19.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) shares surged 3.0% to $19.39.

 

Losers

StoneMor, Inc. (NYSE:STON) shares fell 12.3% to $1.14 during Wednesday's regular session.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock plummeted 7.8% to $12.70.

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock fell 7.6% to $3.08.

NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock fell 6.8% to $4.83. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares decreased by 6.7% to $4.15. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

Reebonz Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBZ) shares decreased by 6.7% to $1.26.

Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares plummeted 5.3% to $45.15. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock decreased by 5.2% to $0.63. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares fell 4.9% to $1.56.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock fell 4.8% to $41.05.

Charles & Colvard, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTHR) stock decreased by 4.5% to $1.50.

LightInTheBox Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LITB) shares fell 4.4% to $1.08.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) stock decreased by 4.3% to $14.19.

Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock declined 4.3% to $1.11.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) stock declined 4.2% to $19.55. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 20, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares fell 4.1% to $6.25. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.50.

JanOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares plummeted 4.0% to $3.35.

Trans World Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWMC) stock plummeted 3.7% to $2.33.

Duluth Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares fell 3.7% to $8.81. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on December 03, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) stock declined 3.7% to $17.15. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.

Fiverr International, Inc. (NYSE:FVRR) stock decreased by 3.5% to $26.93. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 12, the current rating is at Neutral.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) stock fell 3.3% to $0.68.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares decreased by 3.3% to $34.54. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

Albany International, Inc. (NYSE:AIN) shares declined 3.3% to $73.97. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $76.00.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock declined 3.2% to $23.56. According to the most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares plummeted 3.2% to $0.81.

Cars.com, Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares plummeted 3.2% to $12.69.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares plummeted 3.1% to $0.63.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) stock plummeted 3.0% to $29.23. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 10, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $38.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (AIN + ADNT)

83 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2020
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga