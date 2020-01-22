58 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 19.0% to $4.94 during Wednesday's regular session.

• XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock increased by 9.1% to $16.79.

• Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares increased by 9.1% to $3.84. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.00.

• Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $586.38. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $550.00.

• Ruhnn Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $8.20.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares increased by 6.9% to $5.44.

• Superior Industries Intl, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) stock surged 6.2% to $3.50. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 09, the current rating is at Hold.

• Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) shares rose 5.9% to $8.82. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.

• Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) stock rose 5.3% to $1.58. According to the most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

• China XD Plastics Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock rose 5.2% to $2.23.

• ServiceMaster Global, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $37.60. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 03, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $43.00.

• Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock surged 4.4% to $11.66. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.

• J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) shares rose 4.1% to $1.40. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $1.50.

• Good Times Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares surged 4.1% to $1.76.

• Wingstop, Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shares surged 4.1% to $93.97. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $105.00.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares increased by 3.9% to $32.17. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 09, the current rating is at Hold.

• JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $41.60. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

• Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock increased by 3.7% to $1.95.

• National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) stock rose 3.6% to $34.99. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $34.00.

• Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) stock increased by 3.6% to $72.60. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $82.00.

• Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) stock increased by 3.5% to $24.27.

• Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) stock rose 3.5% to $1.48.

• Secoo Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:SECO) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $7.06.

• Wayfair, Inc. (NYSE:W) shares rose 3.4% to $111.02. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $75.00.

• Adient, Inc. (NYSE:ADNT) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $21.48. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 09, the current rating is at Hold.

• Ball, Inc. (NYSE:BLL) shares rose 3.3% to $71.51. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $72.00.

• Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) stock surged 3.2% to $33.03. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $37.00.

• Zagg, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) stock surged 3.1% to $8.19.

• RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) shares surged 3.0% to $19.39.

Losers

• StoneMor, Inc. (NYSE:STON) shares fell 12.3% to $1.14 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock plummeted 7.8% to $12.70.

• Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock fell 7.6% to $3.08.

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock fell 6.8% to $4.83. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

• iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares decreased by 6.7% to $4.15. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Reebonz Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBZ) shares decreased by 6.7% to $1.26.

• Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares plummeted 5.3% to $45.15. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

• RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock decreased by 5.2% to $0.63. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

• Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares fell 4.9% to $1.56.

• LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock fell 4.8% to $41.05.

• Charles & Colvard, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTHR) stock decreased by 4.5% to $1.50.

• LightInTheBox Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LITB) shares fell 4.4% to $1.08.

• Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) stock decreased by 4.3% to $14.19.

• Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock declined 4.3% to $1.11.

• Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) stock declined 4.2% to $19.55. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 20, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

• Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares fell 4.1% to $6.25. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.50.

• JanOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares plummeted 4.0% to $3.35.

• Trans World Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWMC) stock plummeted 3.7% to $2.33.

• Duluth Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares fell 3.7% to $8.81. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on December 03, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.

• The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) stock declined 3.7% to $17.15. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.

• Fiverr International, Inc. (NYSE:FVRR) stock decreased by 3.5% to $26.93. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 12, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) stock fell 3.3% to $0.68.

• YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares decreased by 3.3% to $34.54. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

• Albany International, Inc. (NYSE:AIN) shares declined 3.3% to $73.97. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $76.00.

• Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock declined 3.2% to $23.56. According to the most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares plummeted 3.2% to $0.81.

• Cars.com, Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares plummeted 3.2% to $12.69.

• Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares plummeted 3.1% to $0.63.

• Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) stock plummeted 3.0% to $29.23. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 10, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $38.00.