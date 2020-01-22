50 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $18.65 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• Odyssey Marine, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock increased by 6.4% to $4.47.

• Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) stock rose 5.8% to $4.23.

• Capital Product Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $13.54.

• Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares rose 5.3% to $0.99.

• Eastman Kodak, Inc. (NYSE:KODK) shares increased by 5.2% to $3.86.

• CVD Equipment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVV) stock increased by 5.1% to $4.04.

• Hermitage Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:PSV) stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $1.09.

• GrafTech International, Inc. (NYSE:EAF) shares rose 4.8% to $12.97. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 17, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $14.00.

• LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock surged 4.7% to $7.13.

• Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) shares rose 4.6% to $78.69. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.

• Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shares surged 4.4% to $4.97.

• JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) stock increased by 3.9% to $26.50. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.00.

• ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $1.36.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:GOL) shares increased by 3.8% to $17.92. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

• nVent Electric, Inc. (NYSE:NVT) stock surged 3.5% to $26.32. According to the most recent rating by CL King, on December 10, the current rating is at Neutral.

• JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $19.70. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

• CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $57.33.

Losers

• FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares declined 26.0% to $2.13 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

• Costamare, Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) stock declined 13.9% to $8.91. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 01, is at Sell, with a price target of $7.50.

• Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares fell 10.9% to $9.77. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Greenpro Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares fell 9.8% to $0.52.

• Peck Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) shares declined 9.0% to $4.61.

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock decreased by 8.9% to $0.82.

• Roadrunner Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) stock plummeted 8.4% to $7.17.

• Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock decreased by 7.2% to $4.01. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

• MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) stock decreased by 6.7% to $1.11.

• YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares plummeted 6.1% to $2.53.

• Star Bulk Carriers, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares decreased by 5.7% to $9.78.

• Capstone Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPST) shares decreased by 5.5% to $2.95. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 08, the current rating is at Perform.

• American Superconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock fell 5.4% to $7.77.

• R.R.Donnelley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:RRD) stock fell 5.3% to $3.19.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh, Inc. (NYSE:AP) shares plummeted 5.3% to $2.86.

• Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) stock fell 5.2% to $4.60.

• Danaos, Inc. (NYSE:DAC) stock fell 4.9% to $7.24. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.

• TMSR Holding Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMSR) stock declined 4.5% to $1.27.

• USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) stock decreased by 4.5% to $7.24.

• ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares plummeted 4.2% to $14.84.

• NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares plummeted 4.1% to $9.09. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on November 11, the current rating is at Outperform.

• ClearSign Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock declined 4.0% to $0.97.

• FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares plummeted 3.9% to $1.74.

• Asia Pacific Wire & Cable, Inc. (NASDAQ:APWC) stock fell 3.8% to $1.52.

• Seaspan, Inc. (NYSE:SSW) stock plummeted 3.8% to $13.38. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 25, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SALT) shares decreased by 3.5% to $4.80.

• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) stock fell 3.4% to $26.26.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) stock declined 3.3% to $5.74. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 14, the current rating is at Buy.

• BEST, Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares declined 3.3% to $6.22.

• Tutor Perini, Inc. (NYSE:TPC) shares decreased by 3.2% to $11.04. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.

• American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOBC) stock declined 3.2% to $9.09. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on November 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

• Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock decreased by 3.0% to $0.85.