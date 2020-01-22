53 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Unit, Inc. (NYSE:UNT) shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $0.52 during Wednesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares rose 7.9% to $1.92.

• Hi-Crush, Inc. (NYSE:HCR) shares surged 7.6% to $0.85.

• Independence Contract, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) stock increased by 7.0% to $0.83.

• Obsidian Energy, Inc. (NYSE:OBE) stock surged 5.9% to $0.93.

• Mesa Royalty, Inc. (NYSE:MTR) shares rose 5.3% to $8.11.

• Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) stock rose 4.9% to $7.33. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on December 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.00.

• Ultrapar Participacoes, Inc. (NYSE:UGP) shares surged 3.7% to $6.50. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE:ROYT) shares rose 3.6% to $0.55.

• MV Oil, Inc. (NYSE:MVO) shares surged 3.0% to $5.80.

Losers

• Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) stock plummeted 10.7% to $11.80 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Pacific Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:PACD) stock declined 7.9% to $2.34. The most recent rating by Fearnleys, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.

• Dawson Geophysical, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWSN) stock decreased by 6.2% to $2.61.

• Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AR) stock plummeted 6.1% to $2.07. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.00.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) stock plummeted 6.1% to $1.53.

• Golar LNG, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares decreased by 5.6% to $12.53. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 11, is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.

• GasLog, Inc. (NYSE:GLOG) shares fell 5.3% to $8.20.

• SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SM) stock decreased by 5.3% to $10.41. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.

• Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares plummeted 5.3% to $18.05. The most recent rating by Stifel, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $51.00.

• Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares plummeted 5.2% to $2.08. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) stock fell 5.1% to $3.52. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.

• Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) stock fell 4.9% to $2.63. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 13, is at Negative, with a price target of $3.50.

• Peabody Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BTU) shares decreased by 4.8% to $7.72. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 30, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Recon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCON) stock plummeted 4.7% to $2.45.

• Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE:RRC) stock fell 4.4% to $3.47. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 13, is at Negative, with a price target of $5.00.

• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) stock fell 4.4% to $7.39. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, the current rating is at Buy.

• Crescent Point Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CPG) stock decreased by 4.4% to $3.76.

• Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) stock declined 4.4% to $1.65. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.00.

• Panhandle Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares plummeted 4.3% to $8.15.

• CONSOL Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) stock decreased by 4.3% to $9.95. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.

• RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) shares plummeted 4.0% to $5.54.

• Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:WLL) shares fell 4.0% to $5.17. The most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $12.00.

• NGL Energy Partners, Inc. (NYSE:NGL) stock fell 4.0% to $11.10. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $13.00.

• Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares fell 4.0% to $4.11. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 21, is at Hold, with a price target of $5.00.

• Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares decreased by 3.9% to $59.99. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $97.00.

• EnLink Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:ENLC) stock decreased by 3.9% to $5.38. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.

• SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) stock plummeted 3.8% to $3.01.

• PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares declined 3.8% to $22.04. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares fell 3.8% to $4.65.

• Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) stock declined 3.7% to $1.71.

• NOW, Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) shares decreased by 3.6% to $10.55.

• FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) stock plummeted 3.6% to $0.89. The most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on January 06, is at Sector Underperform, with a price target of $1.00.

• Enerplus, Inc. (NYSE:ERF) stock plummeted 3.5% to $5.87.

• Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) stock fell 3.5% to $1.38.

• Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) stock plummeted 3.4% to $1.01.

• Tidewater, Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shares fell 3.3% to $16.22.

• Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares declined 3.3% to $1.31.

• California Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRC) shares declined 3.3% to $8.19.

• ION Geophysical, Inc. (NYSE:IO) shares decreased by 3.3% to $5.86.

• Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares fell 3.3% to $0.67.

• Kosmos Energy, Inc. (NYSE:KOS) stock plummeted 3.1% to $6.27.

• QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares declined 3.1% to $3.56. According to the most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on October 30, the current rating is at Overweight.

• TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) shares plummeted 3.1% to $18.79. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.