6 Building Products & Equipment Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) stock rose 3.9% to $25.79 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.00.

• Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $14.68. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on January 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.

Losers

• China Ceramics Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCL) stock decreased by 3.9% to $0.71 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) shares declined 3.5% to $4.20.

• Cornerstone Building, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) shares decreased by 3.3% to $8.69. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 07, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $6.00.

• BlueLinx Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares decreased by 3.3% to $13.87. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.