11 Oil & Gas Midstream Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

Losers

• Altus Midstream, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares decreased by 5.3% to $2.51 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Golar LNG, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLNG) stock declined 5.2% to $13.72. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 11, is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.

• GasLog, Inc. (NYSE:GLOG) stock declined 4.8% to $8.73.

• EnLink Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:ENLC) shares fell 4.6% to $5.66. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.

• EQM Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE:EQM) shares decreased by 3.9% to $28.99. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 07, the current rating is at Underweight.

• GasLog Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GLOP) shares fell 3.9% to $14.77. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.

• Equitrans Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:ETRN) stock fell 3.8% to $12.85. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 07, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Antero Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:AM) stock plummeted 3.7% to $6.97. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.00.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation, Inc. (NYSE:TNP) stock fell 3.6% to $3.70.

• Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:TNK) stock decreased by 3.6% to $21.55. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.

• Noble Midstream Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBLX) stock decreased by 3.5% to $24.85. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.