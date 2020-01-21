11 Medical Instruments & Supplies Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Cantel Medical, Inc. (NYSE:CMD) stock moved upwards by 5.6% to $65.95 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Needham, on November 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $94.00.

• Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $5.99.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock surged 4.8% to $0.38. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.20.

• NovoCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCR) stock rose 4.5% to $96.71. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on January 02, is at In-Line, with a price target of $90.00.

• Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) stock increased by 4.1% to $3.59.

• Atrion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRI) stock surged 3.1% to $729.60.

• NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) stock rose 3.0% to $4.39.

Losers

• Predictive Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) stock plummeted 10.4% to $3.17 during Tuesday's regular session.

• BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) stock plummeted 6.2% to $15.21. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.

• Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares decreased by 4.7% to $11.89. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.

• iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock declined 3.5% to $82.02. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $102.00.