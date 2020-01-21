8 Health Information Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares rose 6.5% to $32.46 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $28.00.

• Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) stock surged 4.4% to $99.78. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $110.00.

• Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $35.46. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on December 20, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $46.00.

• 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares surged 3.5% to $86.55. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.

Losers

• Akerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERN) shares fell 6.2% to $8.29 during Tuesday's regular session.

• OptimizeRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares plummeted 3.5% to $10.53. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.

• Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) stock fell 3.2% to $1.34. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.20.

• So-Young International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares plummeted 3.0% to $14.32.