5 Auto Manufacturers Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares increased by 9.1% to $5.11 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

• Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock increased by 5.8% to $540.27. The most recent rating by New Street, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $800.00.

• Electrameccanica Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock increased by 4.3% to $2.40.

Losers

• Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) shares decreased by 3.6% to $13.35 during Tuesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.

• Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares declined 3.1% to $4.57.