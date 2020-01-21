Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Auto Manufacturers Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 2:47pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares increased by 9.1% to $5.11 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock increased by 5.8% to $540.27. The most recent rating by New Street, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $800.00.

Electrameccanica Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock increased by 4.3% to $2.40.

 

Losers

Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) shares decreased by 3.6% to $13.35 during Tuesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares declined 3.1% to $4.57.

Posted-In: Auto Manufacturers StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (KNDI + NIO)

Nio's Stock Continues Strong Run: How Long The Rally Will Last?
Nio Shares Extend Rally On News Of Potential Financing
7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga