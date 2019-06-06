A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 6, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares were down 22 percent to $5.77. On Wednesday, the FDA issued clearance for the company’s ReStore Exo-Suit.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares were up more than 130 percent to $11.32 after the company showed results from a preclinical study of CRV431 “significantly decreased the extent of fibrosis in a second animal model of liver fibrosis.”
- InflaRX N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares were up 4.46 percent to $3.19. On Wednesday, shares dropped on news of a failed mid-stage trial for skin inflammation drug. On Thursday, Baird downgraded the stock to Neutral and lowered the price target from $58 to $6.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares were up 17 percent after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. Net revenue increased 29 percent year over year.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares were down 43.4 percent to $4.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. The company also issued second-quarter EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) shares were up 1.1 percent to $11.02. On Tuesday afternoon, the company issued sales guidance below analyst estimates, which dropped the stock by 40 percent.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares were down 1.5 percent to $15.74. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating.
- Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares were down 5.15 percent to 74 cents. On Tuesday, the company announced FDA regulatory clarity for momeltonib and design of the MOMENTUM Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Workhouse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares were up 7.8 percent to $2.34. On Wednesday, GM CEO Marry Barra defended plans to sell the Lordstown, Ohio assembly plant to Workhouse, citing “a lot of vetting.”
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 1 percent to $100.69. On Wednesday, Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $75 to $119.
