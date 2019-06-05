Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Barra Defends GM's Lordstown Sale
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2019 2:17pm   Comments
Share:
Barra Defends GM's Lordstown Sale

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra defended the company's plans to sell a Lordstown, Ohio-based assembly plant to electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), commenting that GM did “a lot of vetting,” according to Reuters.

GM said in early May it was in “discussions” to sell the Lordstown plant in Ohio to Workhorse and an "affiliated, newly formed entity that could bring significant production and electric vehicle assembly jobs” to the area.

“We remain thinking it’s a strong possibility and think people should focus on opportunity and maybe every now and then a little optimism wouldn’t hurt anyone," Barra told Reuters.

Barra also said the precise impact of potential Mexican tariffs on the automaker is unclear.

On Wednesday, Workhorse traded up 19 percent to $2.07 per share. GM shares traded at $35.80.

Related Links:

Trump Says GM Is Selling Lordstown Plant To Workhorse

Auto Makers, Parts Companies Eye Mexico Tariff Talks After Trump Threat

Photo by Dustin Blitchok.

Posted-In: Lordstown Mary Barra ReutersNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + WKHS)

Michelin Unveils Airless Tire Prototype At Movin'On Summit Mobility Event
This Day In Market History: 3,400 UAW Workers Walk Out Of GM Plant
Auto Makers, Parts Companies Eye Mexico Tariff Talks After Trump Threat
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Spindly Transport Stocks Dealt Another Blow In New Tariff Threats
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Michelin Announced Deal With Swedish Self-Driving Startup Einride