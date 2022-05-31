DJ Irie, Fresh After Filming 'Beat Shazam' With Jamie Foxx, Shares His Story And Advice To Self-Starters

What’s it like being a world-class disc jockey?

It’s definitely beyond what social media has made it out to be. It’s long nights, little pay, and a lot of work, particularly at the outset.

In learning more about what it takes to become a world-class DJ, Benzinga chatted with the famed Ian Grocher, who goes by DJ Irie.

Earn The Play: If you’re a follower of many artists or entrepreneurs such as Dave Grutman, it’s difficult to not be enamored with their likeness and glory.

It can be perceived as constant action with deep and meaningful connections and basically all fun. That is absolutely not the case, Irie explained to Benzinga. Artists and individuals who are immersed in the culture, and support the ecosystem, work hard all the time.

Many years before jamming out with the likes of Jamie Foxx on the show “Beat Shazam” or entertaining at Formula One parties, it was deep focus and determination that saved Irie headaches and helped propel him to become a world-class DJ.

Just as one must earn your keep, you must earn your right to play. “Ultimately, hard work never goes unrewarded,” he said in a conversation that started out with his foray into music. “I did not have another plan and I didn’t worry about making it.

“I went all in and invested in myself.”

This mindset was instilled in Irie’s immigrant parents who were “very hands-on.” Early on, my dad told me that “when you work, you work hard. When you play, you play hard.”

This frame of thinking ultimately landed Irie a full scholarship at the Florida International University where he was to pursue medicine. Ultimately, Irie’s heart and soul were in a different place and this soon became evident in his grades.

“I lost my scholarship the very first year” and that was a turning point for Irie as it forced him to come to terms with who he was and wanted to be.

“I resolved that I would pay for school myself, which made me appreciate the power of a dollar, and I went hard on DJing,” he said.

Embed Yourself: Find a way or put yourself in a position to attract opportunities and grow. Often, self-starters put themselves in a box; the pressures of “knowing how” and “succeeding” are anchors which impede progress.

Irie had an awareness of this. So, being “enamored with the culture,” he “embedded” himself in the community and with time the right individuals took note.

“Instead of mentors, I think I had an angel,” Irie explained. “Frank Rodriguez was his name. He got word of what I was trying to do and lent me turntables,” free of charge. “This was not something my parents could finance.”

“Every day my routine was as follows: wake up, eat breakfast, go to school, come home, eat and do homework, and practice, practice, practice DJing.”

Not once did Rodriguez ask back for the turntables. It was, as Benzinga takes it, an implicit investment in an individual who could grow the community into something much better.

“Many years later, I sent him a check. I watched my account for months and he never cashed it. Then, one day while on Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: FB)-owned Facebook, I came across pictures and, behind him, on the wall in his office, was the check I gave him, framed.

“That’s why I call him an angel,” Irie said.

Challenge Yourself: Irie recalled one of his first performances. It was at the home of his crush during a New Year’s Eve party. He was hired by her family as a DJ, as that’s what he was to her at the time and he did not have a lot of experience as a DJ.

“The whole night I talked between songs and weaved it all together. I had no choice and being put right into the fire molded me. There was no holding back,” he shared.

Irie went on to secure his first job as a DJ at a skating rink, Hot Wheels (now Super Wheels). That’s where he found his stage name: “As I was getting ready to start my first session, I was stopped from cracking my mike and a guy named DJ Manny proceeded to name me DJ Irie.

“Irie means positive and outgoing. It made sense.”

Eventually, that gig fed into various introductory roles at various clubs and festivals, as well as radio, 99 Jamz, and in sports, including Miami Heat and for NFL, MLB, and MLS events.

Do You Really Want It?: That’s the question you must ask yourself in any endeavor, Irie said.

The opportunities came but they put Irie at a deficit. Often, he’d pay for the opportunity to play.

“It’s an investment that you have to be willing to make,” he shared.

“A promoter called me and asked me to play at this new party they were doing on Saturday nights. I was in the side room and it was on Miami Beach. To me, that alone, meant I made it.”

The organizer was paying Irie $500 but offered no speakers, turntables or lights.

“I didn’t have any of that, nor the transportation,” he said. “When you add up all the costs, I was paying $50 out of my pocket to work all night during my very first club gig on Miami Beach.”

“I did that for three months, every Saturday.”

Eventually, Irie was such a hit that the promoter made him the main DJ for the event. That’s when the pay went up and he did not have to bring any equipment.

Monetize Your Audience: The world of “enterprising was an epiphany” for Irie.

“Think about the brands that are a part of this culture,” he instructed Benzinga’s readers to do. Helping “bring these brands into the culture, in a very organic way that fits into the lifestyle,” is what it takes for making “money at different levels.”

Irie’s worked with such brands as Heineken N.V. (OTC: HEINY), the Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

“I have an audience at the tip of my fingers to which I can deliver messaging in a very clear and consistent manner.”

Leverage Your Relationships: Irie realized that many times he would not be able to perform due to scheduling conflicts. So, he would refer hosts to other artists.

“That’s when the lightbulb came on. I started a talent management company — Artists Related — and booked DJs for parties. I’d put the deals together and charge a commission,” he said.

“It’s really something incredible, now, and I get to work with the biggest artists in the world. When I call, the money phone rings, and we mean business.”

Change How You’re Perceived: In his book "Greenlights," Matthew McConaughey detailed his nearly two-year sabbatical from Hollywood, after which he became a better draw for other, more complex movie roles.

That’s similar to what Irie did in transforming himself from being just a hip-hop and reggae DJ.

“I was in a box and I wanted to control the narrative and places I was performing. I had to say no, no matter how much money or glamorous it was,” he said. “It was a huge gamble but that is when the calls started coming in for the Ocean Drive and Billboard magazines.”

The other large gamble Irie made was when he parted ways with one of the largest operators in Miami. Prior, he was exclusive and limited to where he could perform.

“I was living my life on a budget and the income was guaranteed,” he said. “I gave that up but, then, the whole world started to open up.”

Advice For Self-Starters: “It may be hard to see into the future and justify the sacrifice," he said.

"Hard work never goes unrewarded," he added, "and no one ever puts in truly hard work and then walks away with nothing to show for it.”

Irie shared that you need to develop a vision, invest in yourself and have the patience to continue executing. Through these sacrifices, which may include ostracism, you may realize your fullest potential.

DJ Irie is looking forward to the resumption of in-person events. To book Irie, get informed on his performances, or attend events such as his charity golf tournament via the annual Irie Weekend held in October, click here.

The cover photo was retrieved from Billboard and taken by Jeremiah Lazo.