Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 10, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 293.5400 5.380 1.86 61.7K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 239.2700 3.410 1.44 1.4K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 154.5000 1.170 0.76 3.7K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.4500 0.630 0.73 729 (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 112.5000 0.390 0.34 735 (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.8300 0.290 0.32 36.3K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.9200 0.140 0.26 89.3K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 89.8956 0.206 0.22 7.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 76.54 -0.17 -0.23 3.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.