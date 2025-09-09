September 9, 2025 9:11 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 9, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.44 0.28 0.32 25.3K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 138.18 0.33 0.23 12.8K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 265.02 0.19 0.07 23.9K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 82.68 0.06 0.07 6.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 91.80 -0.24 -0.27 796
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.49 -0.08 -0.10 13.9K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 114.75 -0.07 -0.07 7.3K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.09 -0.02 -0.04 52.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

