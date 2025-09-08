Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 8, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 264.3200 1.460 0.55 24.4K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.8000 0.440 0.50 116.7K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.1074 0.037 0.07 85.4K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 137.9700 0.070 0.05 49.5K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 83.5100 0.040 0.04 5.4K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.9500 0.020 0.01 1.4K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 114.16 -0.53 -0.47 40.5K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.01 -0.17 -0.41 8.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.79 -0.08 -0.10 10.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

