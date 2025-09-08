September 8, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 8, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 264.3200 1.460 0.55 24.4K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.8000 0.440 0.50 116.7K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.1074 0.037 0.07 85.4K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 137.9700 0.070 0.05 49.5K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 83.5100 0.040 0.04 5.4K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.9500 0.020 0.01 1.4K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 114.16 -0.53 -0.47 40.5K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.01 -0.17 -0.41 8.1K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.79 -0.08 -0.10 10.9K

