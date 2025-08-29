Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 29, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.80 0.17 0.20 1.4K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.31 0.05 0.06 1.4K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.92 0.02 0.02 10.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 265.5700 -0.97 -0.37 16.7K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 111.4700 -0.14 -0.13 1.8K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 153.2499 -0.17 -0.12 1.7K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.4000 -0.03 -0.03 8.9K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.8400 -0.01 -0.02 68.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.