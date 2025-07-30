July 30, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 30, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.88 0.45 0.33 10.9K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.73 0.15 0.17 977
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 225.02 0.40 0.17 1.4K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 106.29 0.17 0.16 944
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.95 0.20 0.13 2.0K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 264.37 0.28 0.10 6.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.68 -0.27 -0.31 103.9K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.65 -0.10 -0.24 8.0K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.70 -0.10 -0.19 235.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

