Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 30, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.88 0.45 0.33 10.9K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.73 0.15 0.17 977 XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 225.02 0.40 0.17 1.4K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 106.29 0.17 0.16 944 XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.95 0.20 0.13 2.0K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 264.37 0.28 0.10 6.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.68 -0.27 -0.31 103.9K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.65 -0.10 -0.24 8.0K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.70 -0.10 -0.19 235.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

