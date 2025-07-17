Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 17, 2025

Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|80.60
|0.25
|0.31
|37.4K
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|259.45
|0.74
|0.28
|15.7K
|XLI
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|150.60
|0.19
|0.12
|2.4K
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|86.15
|0.02
|0.02
|57.1K
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|219.52
|0.05
|0.02
|1.5K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLB
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|89.08
|-0.30
|-0.34
|822
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|133.81
|-0.44
|-0.33
|9.8K
|XLRE
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|41.63
|-0.13
|-0.32
|209
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|81.81
|-0.22
|-0.27
|7.0K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
