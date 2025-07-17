Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 17, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.60 0.25 0.31 37.4K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 259.45 0.74 0.28 15.7K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.60 0.19 0.12 2.4K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 86.15 0.02 0.02 57.1K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 219.52 0.05 0.02 1.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.08 -0.30 -0.34 822 XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 133.81 -0.44 -0.33 9.8K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.63 -0.13 -0.32 209 XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.81 -0.22 -0.27 7.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

