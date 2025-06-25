June 25, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 25, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 248.38 1.14 0.46 21.1K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.60 0.01 0.01 4.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.1153 -0.145 -0.35 602
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 133.6200 -0.160 -0.12 6.0K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.2800 -0.050 -0.07 2.8K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.8700 -0.040 -0.05 31.6K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.5700 -0.010 -0.02 119.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

