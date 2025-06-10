Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 10, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.32 0.75 0.89 154.3K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 214.34 0.47 0.21 774 XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 145.04 0.24 0.16 1.6K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 239.84 0.31 0.12 30.0K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.90 0.04 0.09 986 XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.27 0.12 0.08 5.3K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.44 0.07 0.07 328 XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.03 0.03 0.05 127.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.55 -0.03 -0.04 836

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

