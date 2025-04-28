April 28, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 28, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 94.80 0.44 0.46 1.2K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 48.14 0.12 0.24 141.5K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.87 0.03 0.03 1.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 208.13 -0.34 -0.17 16.8K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 137.86 -0.19 -0.14 4.9K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 82.30 -0.09 -0.11 9.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$94.390.03%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$82.30-0.11%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$48.120.21%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$208.13-0.16%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$80.83-0.01%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$137.77-0.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Sector ETFsPre-Market OutlookMoversETFsBZI-ETFMovers
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved