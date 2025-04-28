Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 28, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 94.80 0.44 0.46 1.2K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 48.14 0.12 0.24 141.5K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.87 0.03 0.03 1.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 208.13 -0.34 -0.17 16.8K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 137.86 -0.19 -0.14 4.9K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 82.30 -0.09 -0.11 9.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

