April 1, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 1, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.97 0.12 0.28 1.8K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 78.94 0.09 0.11 7.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 145.4300 -0.580 -0.40 5.2K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 205.7700 -0.710 -0.35 84.2K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 49.6785 -0.132 -0.27 260.7K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 93.2100 -0.240 -0.26 29.6K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.6600 -0.010 -0.02 12.8K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$93.45-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum66.32
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
--%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
--%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$81.67-%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$41.85-%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
--%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
--%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Sector ETFsPre-Market OutlookMoversETFsBZI-ETFMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved