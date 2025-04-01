Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 1, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.97 0.12 0.28 1.8K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 78.94 0.09 0.11 7.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 145.4300 -0.580 -0.40 5.2K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 205.7700 -0.710 -0.35 84.2K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 49.6785 -0.132 -0.27 260.7K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 93.2100 -0.240 -0.26 29.6K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.6600 -0.010 -0.02 12.8K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

