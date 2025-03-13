Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 13, 2025

Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|47.78
|0.1
|0.2
|172.6K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLRE
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|41.26
|-0.21
|-0.51
|619
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|196.57
|-0.96
|-0.49
|9.1K
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|87.59
|-0.19
|-0.22
|6.7K
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|211.24
|-0.44
|-0.21
|54.3K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|77.02
|-0.15
|-0.20
|912
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|144.50
|-0.10
|-0.07
|1.7K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
