Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 13, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 47.78 0.1 0.2 172.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.26 -0.21 -0.51 619 XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 196.57 -0.96 -0.49 9.1K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.59 -0.19 -0.22 6.7K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 211.24 -0.44 -0.21 54.3K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 77.02 -0.15 -0.20 912 XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 144.50 -0.10 -0.07 1.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

