February 19, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For February 19, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 91.50 0.20 0.21 7.0K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.93 0.03 0.03 1.4K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 225.8500 -0.52 -0.23 244
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.1000 -0.07 -0.14 247.1K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 79.7601 -0.08 -0.11 2.8K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 242.0600 -0.10 -0.05 9.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

