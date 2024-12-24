Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 24, 2024

Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|238.64
|0.57
|0.23
|3.1K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|76.22
|0.16
|0.21
|622
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|84.08
|0.15
|0.17
|8.4K
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|138.90
|0.15
|0.10
|3.1K
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|48.45
|0.03
|0.06
|10.1K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|228.96
|-0.21
|-0.1
|180
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
