Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 24, 2024

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 238.64 0.57 0.23 3.1K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 76.22 0.16 0.21 622 XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.08 0.15 0.17 8.4K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 138.90 0.15 0.10 3.1K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 48.45 0.03 0.06 10.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 228.96 -0.21 -0.1 180

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

