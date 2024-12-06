Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 6, 2024

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 229.55 1.55 0.67 2.3K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.83 0.14 0.17 3.4K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 140.95 0.03 0.02 401
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 239.94 0.03 0.01 19.8K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 145.12 0.02 0.01 1.0K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 92.37 -0.22 -0.24 9.5K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.40 -0.01 -0.02 30.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

