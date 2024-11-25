Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 25, 2024

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 143.6300 0.980 0.68 1.1K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.0100 0.280 0.55 94.0K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 144.8211 0.661 0.45 3.9K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 234.6500 1.050 0.44 29.9K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.7750 0.325 0.39 17.2K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 44.2600 0.170 0.38 1.3K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 97.6367 0.367 0.37 10.5K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.9900 0.150 0.18 6.6K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

