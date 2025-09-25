September 25, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Amaze Holdings (AMEX:AMZE) shares rose 15.8% to $3.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
  • Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) shares increased by 8.47% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
  • Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ: STKH) stock rose 6.46% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Paranovus Entertainment (NASDAQ: PAVS) shares increased by 4.08% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.
  • 111 (NASDAQ: YI) shares rose 3.68% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
  • Edible Garden (NASDAQ: EDBL) stock rose 3.24% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

Losers

  • Heritage Distilling Hldg (NASDAQ: IPST) shares declined by 6.9% to $0.68 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.4 million.
  • 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) shares declined by 5.57% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • HF Foods Group (NASDAQ: HFFG) stock decreased by 5.33% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $186.4 million.
  • SRX HealthSolutions (AMEX:SRXH) shares fell 3.7% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Maison Solutions (NASDAQ: MSS) shares declined by 2.6% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock declined by 2.57% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

