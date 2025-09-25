12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Amaze Holdings (AMEX:AMZE) shares rose 15.8% to $3.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

Losers

Heritage Distilling Hldg (NASDAQ: IPST) shares declined by 6.9% to $0.68 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.4 million.

(NASDAQ: MSS) shares declined by 2.6% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock declined by 2.57% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.