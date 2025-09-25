12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) shares rose 56.1% to $1.01 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) shares rose 15.99% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.7 million.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET) stock increased by 11.52% to $11.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN) shares increased by 10.38% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ: WKEY) stock increased by 10.08% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ: WCT) shares increased by 9.88% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
Losers
- Diginex (NASDAQ: DGNX) shares fell 16.0% to $13.23 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- XIAO-I (NASDAQ: AIXI) shares declined by 14.89% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ: SLNH) shares fell 12.58% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
- Youxin Technology (NASDAQ: YAAS) stock fell 12.43% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) stock decreased by 11.64% to $12.49. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) stock decreased by 11.32% to $29.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
