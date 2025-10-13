10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.00 $26.5K 6.2K 14.0K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $175.00 $253.5K 7.9K 10.8K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $210.00 $35.5K 8.9K 8.6K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $180.00 $50.2K 9.3K 6.2K QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $38.00 $96.0K 2.4K 5.3K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $37.00 $36.2K 2.4K 5.3K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $140.00 $47.7K 18.1K 4.7K NVTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.00 $37.0K 3.2K 3.2K BITF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.50 $33.0K 1.6K 2.4K CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.00 $39.7K 3.9K 2.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 6208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 461 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $253.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 7912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 8943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 9328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 2493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U (NYSE:U), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 18123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVTS (NASDAQ:NVTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 3205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BITF (NASDAQ:BITF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 3923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.