4 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $350.00 $25.5K 3.9K 28.0K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $82.00 $50.9K 86 6.2K NTRS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $110.00 $256.3K 10.7K 1.0K V PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $340.00 $64.3K 48 304

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 3906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTRS NTRS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 267 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $256.3K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 10724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

