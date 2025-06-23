7 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $160.00 $62.5K 4.6K 19.6K GOOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $162.50 $36.4K 1.9K 5.0K META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $695.00 $32.4K 2.1K 3.4K TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $75.00 $56.1K 2.9K 1.1K DJT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $18.00 $35.0K 1.2K 524 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $85.00 $33.8K 1.5K 464 PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $29.00 $81.3K 0 158

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 4658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 1904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $695.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 2125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD TTD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 488 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 2957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT DJT, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 1535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 158 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.3K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

