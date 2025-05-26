5 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $270.00 $35.2K 5.2K 2.8K UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $45.00 $26.6K 1.0K 467 PRU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $100.00 $57.2K 598 193 FI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $165.00 $56.9K 25 142 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $335.00 $27.0K 410 29

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 5225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST UPST, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 1041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PRU PRU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FI FI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 388 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.9K, with a price of $2110.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 235 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $4505.0 per contract. There were 410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.