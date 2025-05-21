6 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $140.00 $27.3K 101.7K 108.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $200.00 $35.1K 17.3K 34.3K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $125.00 $38.8K 4.7K 10.5K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $88.00 $25.8K 4 121 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $30.00 $48.2K 3.0K 104 DOCN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.00 $50.5K 221 50

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 414 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 101745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 17397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 4731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ IONQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $964.0 per contract. There were 3062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCN DOCN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 604 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.