Decoding Advanced Micro Devices's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 70 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $3,572,464 and 42, calls, for a total amount of $2,715,380.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $220.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Advanced Micro Devices's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Advanced Micro Devices's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.85 $16.65 $16.7 $100.00 $1.1M 5.5K 709 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $110.45 $109.2 $110.0 $220.00 $550.0K 231 50 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $23.4 $23.3 $23.3 $90.00 $221.3K 189 1.6K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $27.95 $27.7 $27.75 $120.00 $208.1K 6.1K 176 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.35 $20.3 $20.35 $110.00 $193.3K 2.3K 1.7K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Advanced Micro Devices, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Advanced Micro Devices

With a volume of 23,409,662, the price of AMD is down -1.96% at $109.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $143.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $137. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $135. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.