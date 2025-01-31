This Is What Whales Are Betting On ON Semiconductor

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ON Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for ON Semiconductor ON we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $463,250 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $544,252.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $75.0 for ON Semiconductor during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ON Semiconductor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ON Semiconductor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

ON Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.35 $7.25 $7.25 $55.00 $203.0K 650 312 ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.9 $9.75 $9.9 $50.00 $110.8K 20 0 ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.5 $53.00 $82.6K 210 237 ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.95 $9.9 $9.91 $55.00 $63.3K 2.6K 268 ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.9 $9.85 $9.88 $55.00 $59.3K 2.6K 104

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ON Semiconductor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is ON Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,801,079, the price of ON is down by -1.19%, reaching $52.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 10 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About ON Semiconductor

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $71.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $60. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on ON Semiconductor with a target price of $70. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $77.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ON Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.