Looking At Thermo Fisher Scientific's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Thermo Fisher Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 77% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $261,870, and 7 were calls, valued at $309,348.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $560.0 to $580.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific options trades today is 340.8 with a total volume of 91.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Thermo Fisher Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $560.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $54.0 $50.6 $50.6 $580.00 $136.6K 729 0 TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $50.1 $46.5 $50.1 $580.00 $125.2K 645 0 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $19.2 $19.1 $19.2 $560.00 $89.7K 232 54 TMO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.3 $19.0 $19.0 $560.00 $47.5K 232 54 TMO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.7 $19.2 $19.2 $560.00 $42.2K 232 54

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of end-2023 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Thermo Fisher Scientific, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 382,833, the TMO's price is up by 1.29%, now at $549.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $600.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific, targeting a price of $600.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.