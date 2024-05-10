Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Nike

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nike NKE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Nike.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 76% bullish and 15%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,013,731, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $199,477.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $100.0 for Nike, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/28/24 $1.45 $0.81 $1.07 $84.00 $577.8K 0 5.4K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.65 $6.6 $6.65 $80.00 $124.3K 2.6K 28 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.6 $6.45 $6.6 $92.50 $83.5K 1.0K 642 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.2 $9.1 $9.2 $100.00 $59.8K 1.3K 68 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.95 $10.85 $10.94 $90.00 $57.9K 2.3K 53

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan, and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nike, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,198,944, the price of NKE is down -1.62% at $91.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Nike

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $114.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $113.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

