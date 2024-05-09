A Closer Look at Coinbase Glb's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coinbase Glb COIN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Glb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $428,978, and 4 are calls, amounting to $578,507.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $205.0 and $230.0 for Coinbase Glb, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Glb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Glb's whale trades within a strike price range from $205.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Glb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $74.15 $73.1 $74.15 $230.00 $452.8K 392 61 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $54.8 $54.55 $54.8 $220.00 $186.3K 1.1K 34 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $66.9 $65.75 $66.32 $220.00 $79.5K 76 12 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/10/24 $3.5 $3.2 $3.35 $205.00 $52.4K 1.1K 660 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $4.95 $4.6 $4.6 $220.00 $46.0K 1.0K 49

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Coinbase Glb's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,385,938, with COIN's price down by -2.09%, positioned at $206.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Coinbase Glb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $284.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Compass Point keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $325.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $255.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $260.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $282.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Coinbase Glb, maintaining a target price of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

