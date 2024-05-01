Behind the Scenes of Altria Group's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Altria Group MO, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Altria Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,000, and 8 calls, totaling $427,395.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $45.0 for Altria Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Altria Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Altria Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Altria Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.25 $9.25 $9.25 $35.00 $138.7K 5.3K 155 MO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $13.85 $14.0 $30.00 $91.0K 215 65 MO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.72 $2.61 $2.72 $45.00 $54.8K 2.6K 737 MO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.1 $1.51 $1.7 $37.50 $34.0K 1.0K 0 MO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $7.35 $6.7 $6.7 $37.50 $33.5K 486 50

About Altria Group

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, us Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Horizon Innovations and Helix Innovations. It holds an 8% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the us with a 42% annual share in 2022. Altria holds a 42% stake in cannabis manufacturer Cronos, acquired Njoy Holdings in 2023, and recently exited its strategic investment in Juul Labs. It operates a joint venture with Japan Tobacco in the heated tobacco category.

Altria Group's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,043,957, with MO's price up by 0.46%, positioned at $44.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Altria Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.5.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Sell rating on Altria Group, maintaining a target price of $36.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Altria Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.