Behind the Scenes of Marathon Digital Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marathon Digital Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $326,489, and 10 were calls, valued at $597,276.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $50.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Marathon Digital Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Marathon Digital Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $9.45 $9.4 $9.4 $5.00 $118.4K 263 67 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.9 $10.75 $10.75 $20.00 $108.5K 479 0 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $15.00 $85.0K 728 150 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.73 $0.66 $0.71 $50.00 $71.0K 2.8K 28 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.93 $2.9 $2.93 $15.00 $68.8K 2.7K 38

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Marathon Digital Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Marathon Digital Holdings

With a volume of 19,885,140, the price of MARA is down -5.61% at $14.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Marathon Digital Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.75.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $35.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Marathon Digital Holdings, targeting a price of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.