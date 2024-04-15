Advanced Micro Devices's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $667,703, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,015,426.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $175.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $2.43 $2.42 $2.42 $165.00 $122.6K 10.4K 7.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/03/24 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $170.00 $108.0K 1.0K 1.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $5.4 $5.35 $5.4 $175.00 $108.0K 10.7K 315 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $21.1 $20.35 $20.7 $145.00 $99.3K 1.4K 223 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $20.7 $20.35 $20.7 $145.00 $82.8K 1.4K 499

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advanced Micro Devices, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,982,958, with AMD's price down by -0.2%, positioned at $162.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $200.0.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

