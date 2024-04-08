Citigroup's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup C revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 84% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $889,170, and 9 were calls, valued at $367,443.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $70.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.89 $2.85 $2.88 $55.00 $144.0K 15.8K 0 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.6 $8.55 $8.61 $67.50 $85.9K 970 756 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.65 $8.6 $8.65 $67.50 $77.0K 970 882 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.7 $8.6 $8.68 $67.50 $73.8K 970 1.3K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $2.74 $2.73 $2.74 $62.50 $68.5K 29.8K 625

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Citigroup, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,089,717, the price of C is down by -0.02%, reaching $61.59.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.4.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $80.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $68.

An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $66.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

An analyst from HSBC persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $70.

