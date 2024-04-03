Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Eli Lilly and Co

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Eli Lilly and Co. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly and Co LLY revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 73% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $163,857, and 36 were calls, valued at $2,483,878.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $430.0 and $900.0 for Eli Lilly and Co, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eli Lilly and Co's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eli Lilly and Co's significant trades, within a strike price range of $430.0 to $900.0, over the past month.

Eli Lilly and Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $153.5 $148.0 $152.0 $700.00 $304.0K 789 20 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/05/24 $27.3 $26.1 $26.52 $760.00 $266.8K 705 348 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/26/24 $35.2 $34.3 $35.2 $765.00 $158.4K 217 63 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $59.0 $56.0 $59.0 $770.00 $141.6K 499 0 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/03/24 $34.45 $32.75 $34.45 $785.00 $137.8K 11 42

About Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Where Is Eli Lilly and Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 914,106, the price of LLY is up 0.2% at $765.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly and Co

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $852.5.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly and Co, which currently sits at a price target of $850.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly and Co, targeting a price of $895.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $850.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $815.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eli Lilly and Co with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.